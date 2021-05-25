SC allows NHRC, NCW to be made party in the case to prevent alleged exodus of people due to post-poll violence in West Bengal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
SC allows NHRC, NCW to be made party in the case to prevent alleged exodus of people due to post-poll violence in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- NHRC
Advertisement