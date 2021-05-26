Landfall of cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha's Bhadrak district, to continue for 3-4 hours: Official.
PTI | Bhadrak | Updated: 26-05-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 09:41 IST
