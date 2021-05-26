Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says around 620 black fungus cases in national capital, flags shortage of injections to treat it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:51 IST
