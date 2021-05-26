Three lakh houses have suffered damage in Bengal due to rough weather condition arising out of cyclone 'Yaas': CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:50 IST
