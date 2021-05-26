Will visit areas affected by cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
