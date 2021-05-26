India delayed starting vaccination programme by 6 months; rather than inoculating our people, vaccines were sent abroad: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
India delayed starting vaccination programme by 6 months; rather than inoculating our people, vaccines were sent abroad: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Delhi CM Kejriwal
Advertisement