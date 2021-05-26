PM Modi speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, thanks him for assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, thanks him for assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka to form task force to tackle third COVID wave
China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
US Treasury opens $350 bln in COVID aid, some states won't get full funds for a year
U.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
Twitter donates USD 15 mn for COVID-19 relief in India