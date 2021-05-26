Pfizer shares latest efficacy, trial data of COVID-19 vaccine; cites approvals from WHO, other countries to fast track India launch: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:59 IST
Pfizer shares latest efficacy, trial data of COVID-19 vaccine; cites approvals from WHO, other countries to fast track India launch: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement