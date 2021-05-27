Twitter statements devised to seek dubious sympathy when they refuse to comply with law, share material evidence: Delhi Police on toolkit row.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Twitter statements devised to seek dubious sympathy when they refuse to comply with law, share material evidence: Delhi Police on toolkit row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
Advertisement