MHA orders continuation of ongoing Covid guidelines till June 30, asks states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:52 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Covid
