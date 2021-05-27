All health facilities will follow Health Ministry guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of black fungus: Delhi govt notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
All health facilities will follow Health Ministry guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of black fungus: Delhi govt notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Health Ministry
Advertisement