Govt expects speedy launch of Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine in India; Stakeholders told to ensure fast-track approvals: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:41 IST
