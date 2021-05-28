Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kalaikunda, submits preliminary report on damages caused by cyclone Yaas: Official.
PTI | Kalaikunda | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kalaikunda, submits preliminary report on damages caused by cyclone Yaas: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal
- Yaas
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's silence on post-poll violence matter of concern for me: WB guv in Assam
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, urges him to be fair in allotment of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants for state.
Mamata Banerjee rushes to CBI office following detention of TMC leaders
Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.