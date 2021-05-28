Her petty politics again comes to haunt people of Bengal: BJP chief J P Nadda on CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM's meeting on cyclone.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Her petty politics again comes to haunt people of Bengal: BJP chief J P Nadda on CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM's meeting on cyclone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
- Bengal
- CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement