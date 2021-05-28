Though we want peace, tranquillity at LAC and are open to confidence-building measures, we remain prepared for all contingencies: Army Chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
