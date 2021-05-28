MHA invites applications for Indian citizenship from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh living in 13 districts: order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
MHA invites applications for Indian citizenship from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh living in 13 districts: order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Bangladesh
- Afghanistan
- non-Muslim
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman meets Kamala Harris over COVID-19 crisis in India
Russia records first cases of Indian COVID variant - Kommersant
Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown
US regularly engages with Indian officials on human rights issues: official
More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day