EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken; thanks America for supporting India at a moment of great difficulty.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:04 IST
EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken; thanks America for supporting India at a moment of great difficulty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- America
- India
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement