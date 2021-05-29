Why were BJP leaders, governor called to cyclone review meeting when it was meant to be between PM and CM, felt insulted: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Why were BJP leaders, governor called to cyclone review meeting when it was meant to be between PM and CM, felt insulted: Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement