Children orphaned due to COVID-19 with no extended family will be sent to residential institutions, govt to bear all expenses: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Children orphaned due to COVID-19 with no extended family will be sent to residential institutions, govt to bear all expenses: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa
Advertisement