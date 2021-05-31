Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla moves Delhi HC against implementation of 5G wireless network, raising health issues for citizens.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:15 IST
