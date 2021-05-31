Our chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired today; he will continue as chief advisor to CM for next three years: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Our chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired today; he will continue as chief advisor to CM for next three years: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
