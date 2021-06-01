Left Menu

Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, says state unable to incur Rs 1,100 crore due to resource crunch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:14 IST
Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, says state unable to incur Rs 1,100 crore due to resource crunch.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, says state unable to incur Rs 1,100 crore due to resource crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021