Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, says state unable to incur Rs 1,100 crore due to resource crunch.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand CM writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group, says state unable to incur Rs 1,100 crore due to resource crunch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Jharkhand CM
Advertisement