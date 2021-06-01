We've gained experience by holding polls for Bihar, five other assemblies including West Bengal amid pandemic: CEC Sushil Chandra to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
We've gained experience by holding polls for Bihar, five other assemblies including West Bengal amid pandemic: CEC Sushil Chandra to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- West Bengal
Advertisement