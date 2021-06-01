Ceasefire understanding of Feb 25 between India and Pak being followed by both sides in letter and spirit: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Ceasefire understanding of Feb 25 between India and Pak being followed by both sides in letter and spirit: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lt Gen Y K Joshi
- Army
- India
Advertisement