No violation of ceasefire understanding along LoC by India and Pakistan since Feb 25: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
