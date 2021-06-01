Left Menu

Pak army at present seems to be committed to ensure peace along LoC, but Indian Army is alert on border: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:42 IST
Pak army at present seems to be committed to ensure peace along LoC, but Indian Army is alert on border: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
  • Country:
  • India

Pak army at present seems to be committed to ensure peace along LoC, but Indian Army is alert on border: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021