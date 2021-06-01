Pak army at present seems to be committed to ensure peace along LoC, but Indian Army is alert on border: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Pak army at present seems to be committed to ensure peace along LoC, but Indian Army is alert on border: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lt Gen Y K Joshi
- Army
- Indian Army
Advertisement