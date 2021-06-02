Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to all chief ministers for urging Centre to procure COVID vaccines and distribute among states.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:33 IST
