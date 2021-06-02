J-K's security situation by and large peaceful; Army committed to sustain normalcy and peace: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
