HC questions actress Juhi Chawla for directly approaching court challenging 5G wireless network technology without representation to govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
HC questions actress Juhi Chawla for directly approaching court challenging 5G wireless network technology without representation to govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juhi Chawla
Advertisement