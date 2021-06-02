(Eds: Changes number of days of judicial custody to nine ) Delhi court remands Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to nine days in jail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. PTI AAK SJK TIR TIR TIR
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Changes number of days of judicial custody to nine ) Delhi court remands Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to nine days in jail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. PTI AAK SJK TIR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushil Kumar
- Delhi
Advertisement