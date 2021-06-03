Delhi recorded 1,044 mucormycosis cases and 89 deaths till Wednesday. Over 90 patients have recovered: Health minister Satyendar Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
