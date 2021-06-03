Delhi court sends RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh to 10-day ED custody in money-laundering case linked to alleged fertiliser scam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
