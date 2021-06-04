PM Modi spoke to Milkha Singh, enquired about health; hoped he will be back soon from hospital to bless athletes for Olympics: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi spoke to Milkha Singh, enquired about health; hoped he will be back soon from hospital to bless athletes for Olympics: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Govt
- Olympics
- Milkha Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi condoles death of former Rajasthan CM Pahadia
PM Modi cautions against vaccine wastage;says even single dose going waste denies someone protection shield.
Corona cases have come down;challenge will remain as long infection remains even at minor levels:PM Modi to DMs, field officials.
PM Modi asks DMs to collect data on COVID infection and its seriousness among youth, kids in their districts.
You made good use of existing resources to fight this biggest disaster (COVID) in 100 years: PM Modi to DMs, field officials.