Karnataka to hold 10th standard examinations in third week of July; cancels second year PUC exams:Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka to hold 10th standard examinations in third week of July; cancels second year PUC exams:Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- S Suresh Kumar
- Primary & Secondary
Advertisement