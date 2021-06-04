Defence Ministry approves construction of six advanced submarines for Indian Navy at cost of around Rs 43,000 crore: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Ministry approves construction of six advanced submarines for Indian Navy at cost of around Rs 43,000 crore: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Defence Ministry
- Navy
Advertisement