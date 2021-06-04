Project to construct six advanced submarines for Indian Navy cleared by Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:34 IST
