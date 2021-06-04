Four-member medical expert panel on recent O2 crisis will start functioning once file returns from Delhi L-G office: DyCM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Four-member medical expert panel on recent O2 crisis will start functioning once file returns from Delhi L-G office: DyCM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi L-G
- DyCM Manish Sisodia
Advertisement