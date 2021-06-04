Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, AAP govt on plea seeking CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to alleged oxygen shortage.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, AAP govt on plea seeking CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital due to alleged oxygen shortage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement