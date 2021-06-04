National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) cancels class 12 exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) cancels class 12 exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
- National Institute of Open Schooling
Advertisement