During state mourning over death of Mauritius ex-prez Anerood Jugnauth, national flag will be at half-mast, no official entertainment: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Mauritius
- Anerood Jugnauth
