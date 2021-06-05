Russian President Vladimir Putin to PTI: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi ''responsible'' leaders, capable of solving Sino-India issues.
PTI | Stpetersburg | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
