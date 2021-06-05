Russia can't assess any nation joining an initiative but no partnership should be aimed against anyone: President Putin on Quad grouping.
PTI | Stpetersburg | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia can't assess any nation joining an initiative but no partnership should be aimed against anyone: President Putin on Quad grouping.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement