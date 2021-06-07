People in 45 plus age group not coming to vaccination centres on their own. So, we will now visit their homes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
People in 45 plus age group not coming to vaccination centres on their own. So, we will now visit their homes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
Advertisement