We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking TMC for defeating BJP in assembly polls: Party MP Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
We have received around one lakh emails from people across India thanking TMC for defeating BJP in assembly polls: Party MP Abhishek Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek Banerjee
- India
Advertisement