I do not wish to hold any public office or ministerial post for next 20 years; want to focus on TMC's development: Party national general secy Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
I do not wish to hold any public office or ministerial post for next 20 years; want to focus on TMC's development: Party national general secy Abhishek Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek
Advertisement