Central Govt took into account suggestions from CMs, leaders of various political parties to decide India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Govt took into account suggestions from CMs, leaders of various political parties to decide India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Govt
- India
Advertisement