Delhi records 231 COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2, and 36 deaths in a day. Positivity rate dips to 0.36 per cent: Health Bulletin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:50 IST
