Hopeful that Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on schedule in July: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
