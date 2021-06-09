(Eds: Upgrading to DEL) Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940 per quintal for 2021-22 crop year from Rs 1,868 per quintal last year: Agriculture Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:46 IST
