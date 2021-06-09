Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee assures farmer leaders of support to stir against new agriculture laws, says bulldozing states not good for federal structure.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:59 IST
India
- India
Mamata Banerjee
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal CM
